U.S. Army to Introduce ASE Military Credentials

The United States Army Ordnance School and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) have partnered to introduce a series of tests for U.S. Army personnel.

Successful completion of the tests, plus an experience requirement, will result in ASE military technician credentials for qualified candidates.

The series of 11 competency tests will focus on maintenance, diagnosis and repair of systems found on military tactical-wheeled vehicles. The tests are designed to follow the career advancement of the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 91 series enlisted soldiers, non-commissioned officers (NCOs), and the 915A and 919A warrant officers.

Among the voluntary tests that will be conducted include:

Single entry-level test and credential for soldiers who have completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and meet the requirements for the credential;

Seven intermediate-level tests for soldiers with a minimum of two years of experience;

Three advanced-level tests covering advanced diagnosis and repair. The advanced tests will require a prerequisite of some or all of the intermediate tests.

The entry-level test will be administered at the U.S. Army Ordnance School. The intermediate and advanced tests will be administered at Prometric test centers. Soldiers will earn promotion points for successful completion of tests and will be able to utilize the Credentialing Assistance (CA) program to pay for the ASE registration and test fees. Development of the tests will begin in the summer of 2020 with plans that most tests will be available in 2021.