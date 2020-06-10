Connect with us

News

U.S. Army to Introduce ASE Military Credentials

Tire Review Staff

on

The United States Army Ordnance School and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) have partnered to introduce a series of tests for U.S. Army personnel.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Successful completion of the tests, plus an experience requirement, will result in ASE military technician credentials for qualified candidates.

The series of 11 competency tests will focus on maintenance, diagnosis and repair of systems found on military tactical-wheeled vehicles. The tests are designed to follow the career advancement of the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 91 series enlisted soldiers, non-commissioned officers (NCOs), and the 915A and 919A warrant officers.

Among the voluntary tests that will be conducted include:

  • Single entry-level test and credential for soldiers who have completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and meet the requirements for the credential;
  • Seven intermediate-level tests for soldiers with a minimum of two years of experience;
  • Three advanced-level tests covering advanced diagnosis and repair. The advanced tests will require a prerequisite of some or all of the intermediate tests.

The entry-level test will be administered at the U.S. Army Ordnance School. The intermediate and advanced tests will be administered at Prometric test centers. Soldiers will earn promotion points for successful completion of tests and will be able to utilize the Credentialing Assistance (CA) program to pay for the ASE registration and test fees. Development of the tests will begin in the summer of 2020 with plans that most tests will be available in 2021.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

GRI Says it Puts Safety at the Fore

Tire Discounters Grows to 135 Retail Stores

Continental Tire Offers June Promotion

Blackburn OEM Hires Bilingual Wheel Expert

Advertisement

on

U.S. Army to Introduce ASE Military Credentials

on

Vee Tyre and Rubber Recalls Some Taiga A/T Tires

on

Forecast: Aftermarket to Decline 8.8%, Expect 2021 Rebound

on

NUCAP Releases Products to Help Healthcare Workers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Doublestar Tire Corp.

Doublestar Tire Corp.
Contact: Cedric W.Phone: 909-987-0022Fax: 909-987-0032
9621 Lucas Ranch Rd., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect