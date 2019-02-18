News/Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
February 17, 2019

United Steelworkers Ratify New Labor Agreement at Cooper Tire Clarksdale Facility

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company confirmed that members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 556L in Clarksdale, Mississippi, have ratified a new four-year labor agreement, which covers more than 40 USW members.

According to Joseph Qualls, President of USW Local 556L, “We are pleased a contract was reached that works for the company and our union members. This is an example of labor and management working together in a positive way to move the Clarksdale facility forward into the future.”

“Cooper welcomes the ratification of this new collective bargaining agreement,” said Clarksdale Plant Manager Fred Doster. “We commend the union for working together with the company to address what is important to employees and to the global competitiveness of the Clarksdale plant.”

