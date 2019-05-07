Uniroyal Tires Introduces New Mascot

Uniroyal Tires has introduced a new brand symbol: “Royal,” a tiger cub wearing a crown and sitting inside a Uniroyal tire, will become the brand’s icon.

In the 1960s, the brand introduced the Tiger Paw line of tires, and a cartoon tiger starred in Uniroyal ads. Tiger Paw tires were the original tires on the Pontiac GTO during that era.

Today, the Tiger Paw line of tires still represents a large segment of Uniroyal’s portfolio. The company says the new icon was created just ahead of the largest product launch in the brand’s history: the Tiger Paw Touring All-Season, available to consumers in June.

The brand commissioned artist Jared Emerson to reimagine Royal the tiger.

The tiger’s name, “Royal,” is also a link to the brand’s heritage. U.S. Royal was the predecessor to Uniroyal and has remained a Uniroyal trademark for decades. The new icon features a crown to emphasize the tiger’s symbolic name.