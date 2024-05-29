Uniroyal Tires celebrates 60th anniversary of its I-94 giant tire

Uniroyal Tires is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the giant Uniroyal tire, an Interstate 94 landmark welcoming visitors to the Detroit, MI. Uniroyal said the giant tire symbolizes its history of making tires for more than 130 years.

“For decades, the Giant Uniroyal Tire has brought smiles to the faces of many people,” Uniroyal brand director Michelle Grim said. “As a Detroit native myself, I am among those who enjoy the sight of the landmark that embodies the endurance, grit and automotive industry ingenuity that is rooted in the city of Detroit and also in Uniroyal tires. At Uniroyal, we take pride in the Giant Tire’s history and plan to maintain it for future generations.”

The giant tire was designed by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon – the same architectural firm that designed the Empire State Building. At 80 feet tall and 12 tons, the Giant Tire is the largest model tire ever built. The tire’s interior is 120,576 cubic feet, and the tread measures half-a-foot deep.

Uniroyal giant tire timeline