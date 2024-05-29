 Uniroyal Tires celebrates 60th anniversary of its I-94 giant tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Uniroyal Tires celebrates 60th anniversary of its I-94 giant tire

At 80 feet tall and 12 tons, the Giant Tire is the largest model tire ever built.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
UNIROYAL_GIANT-TIRE

Uniroyal Tires is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the giant Uniroyal tire, an Interstate 94 landmark welcoming visitors to the Detroit, MI. Uniroyal said the giant tire symbolizes its history of making tires for more than 130 years.

Related Articles

“For decades, the Giant Uniroyal Tire has brought smiles to the faces of many people,” Uniroyal brand director Michelle Grim said. “As a Detroit native myself, I am among those who enjoy the sight of the landmark that embodies the endurance, grit and automotive industry ingenuity that is rooted in the city of Detroit and also in Uniroyal tires. At Uniroyal, we take pride in the Giant Tire’s history and plan to maintain it for future generations.”

The giant tire was designed by Shreve, Lamb and Harmon – the same architectural firm that designed the Empire State Building. At 80 feet tall and 12 tons, the Giant Tire is the largest model tire ever built. The tire’s interior is 120,576 cubic feet, and the tread measures half-a-foot deep.

Uniroyal giant tire timeline

  • 1964: Built for 1964-65 World’s Fair in Queens, New York, it carried more than 2 million riders during its time as a 96-passenger Ferris wheel;
  • 1965: Shipped by train in 188 sections to Detroit, it was reassembled in four months and placed permanently at the Uniroyal sales office on I-94;
  • 1994: Updated with neon lighting and new hubcap;
  • 1998: Modified to include a giant embedded nail, to promote Uniroyal’s self-sealing NailGard tire;
  • 2003: Renovated as part of I-94 corridor revitalization effort. Uniroyal invested nearly $1 million to replace 30 steel interior beams, install asphalt and storm drains, paint the exterior, apply reflective lettering and make other upgrades;
  • 2015: Hosted the Automotive Press Association for a 50th anniversary event.

You May Also Like

TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe
Milestar-Dave-Wong-Car
Team-Falken-second-place-finish
Sullivan Tire Logo
News

Yokohama Rubber becomes ATP Tour’s official tire partner

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber has entered into a partnership agreement with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the global governing body of men’s professional tennis. Yokohama is the ATP Tour’s official tire partner.

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market. The company will be sponsoring five tournaments in the European countries of Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Monaco, including the Nitto ATP Finals, the ATP Tour’s season finale featuring only the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the annual rankings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Global supply chains find their footing in a ‘Goldilocks zone’

The index rose in April to -0.18, from -0.32 in March, which signals that global supply chains are operating at close to full capacity.

By Christian Hinton
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
Yokohama Rubber expands motorsports tire production capacity at Mishima Plant

Yokohama Rubber will invest approx. $24.2 million in a new line that will expand the plant’s capacity for motorsports tires by 35%.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Japan-plant
TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

The survey is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400
Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

The release covers new records as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign

Other Posts

GRI appoints new director of North America

Ydo Doornbos has spent 29 years in the tire industry, and will now lead GRI’s efforts to expand the company in the North American market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ydo-Doornbos
Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed at the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-America-2024-motorsports
Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location
Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement