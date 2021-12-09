Connect with us

TyrexpoAsia 2022 To Take Place in Bangkok

TyrexpoAsia Bangkok is slated to have up to 120 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees, with key objectives to explore and further increase growth opportunities for both the local and emerging markets, event organizers said.

Madeleine Winer

on

Thailand is now opening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from a growing number of approved countries, which means the stage is set for the next TyrexpoAsia Show, which will take place from Oct. 26-28, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, at the International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Hall EH102.

Tyrexpo Asia Bangkok, the latest edition of the TyrexpoAsia series of tire and automotive events by Tarsus Group, will be presenting up to 120 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees, with key objectives to explore and further increase growth opportunities for both the local and emerging markets, event organizers said.

