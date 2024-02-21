TyreXpo Asia 2024 confirmed for Bangkok

TyreXpo Asia 2024 will be held in a new location in Thailand at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from May 15-17. The event is presented by Informa Markets (who recently acquired former owners Tarsus Group) and is expected to attract over 4,000 international attendees from around 60 countries.

Three-hundred international tire and automotive trade buyers have already confirmed interest in being part of the event’s ‘Hosted Buyers Program’ which provides an opportunity for industry buyers to meet the 120 exhibitors.

Eighty-five percent of booth space have confirmed or reserved, with the new addition of exhibitors including Vee Rubber and Black Donut from Thailand, CEAT from Sri Lanka, Service Industries from Pakistan, Malaysia Consortium of Rubber Products from Malaysia and TWT GmbH from Germany.

Informa said it is also intending to stage a comprehensive conference on the tire retreading and recycling sector as well as an international tire market business forum with specially selected international speakers addressing several varying market sector issues. More information will be announced later.