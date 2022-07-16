Connect with us
Over 100 Exhibitors Booked for Tyrexpo Asia 2023

Half of floor space across the three halls A, B & C, has been booked by over 100 international exhibitors around the world for Tyrexpo Asia 2023 Show at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, organizers say. Exhibitors include Elgi Rubber (India), Davanti World (UK), Deldo NV (Belgium), Eldan Recycling (Denmark), Eversafe Rubber (Malaysia), Stamford Tyres (Singapore) and more.

Organizers say Tyrexpo Asia looks set to reconnect the entire tire and automotive industry to attract manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, garages and workshops as both exhibitors and visitors showcasing the latest industry technology with product displays, technical workshops, demonstrations and a series of daily conferences and seminars will take place over the three-day event.

