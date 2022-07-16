Over 100 Exhibitors Booked for Tyrexpo Asia 2023

Half of floor space across the three halls A, B & C, has been booked by over 100 international exhibitors around the world for Tyrexpo Asia 2023 Show at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, organizers say. Exhibitors include Elgi Rubber (India), Davanti World (UK), Deldo NV (Belgium), Eldan Recycling (Denmark), Eversafe Rubber (Malaysia), Stamford Tyres (Singapore) and more.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement