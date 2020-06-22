Connect with us

Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Will Take Place in Singapore

After Tyrexpo Asia recently underwent a change of ownership and was purchased by Tarsus Group, the Tyrexpo Asia 2021 event will be staged at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from the March 17-19 2021.

The new show is set to attract around 300 exhibitors across five international pavilions and up to 6,000 visitors from approximately 90 countries covering the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, importing and exporting and tire retreading aspects of the industry, Tyrexpo Asia says.

Tyrexpo Asia 2021 will also feature a number of conference sessions covering industry topics throughout the three-day event. Event project director Alwin Seow says that additional benefits for event participants will include a Hosted Buyer Scheme and an arranged meeting facility.

With almost nine months before the show takes place, Tarsus says it intends to launch an international publicity campaign in the form of regular editorials and advertisements which will announce further individual details about the show.

