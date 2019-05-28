News/Tyre Retreading Machinery
May 28, 2019

Tyre Retreading Machinery Completes Fully-Automated Retreading Production Process

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Tyre-Retreading-Machinery

After three months from the supply of the first module, Tyre Retreading Machinery (TRM) completed the whole design-review of the Premium Retreading process, delivering the last robotized module of the production cell.

The modules have been designed to fully automate the production process for Premium Retreading Material up to 500 mm of the tread width, the company says.

Two robots will manage the process steps of the whole cell.

The whole cell will be operating in the U.S. market from the second half of 2019, in order to cover the increasing demand in the North American market for such segment of products.

