Tyrata Forms Scientific Advisory Board for Advancing Sensor Technology

Professor Steven Cummer

Tyrata, Inc. has created a scientific advisory board to further advance all aspects of tire monitoring and data monetization.

Tyrata says the scientific advisory board will strengthen the IntelliTread tire tread wear sensor by guiding the company in the extraction, handling and processing of data.

The board is led by Dr. Aaron Franklin, chief technology officer at Tyrata. Professor Steven Cummer of Duke University will be the inaugural external member of the committee. Cummer is the William H. Younger Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and an expert in the area of wave interactions with complex materials and environments.

Tyrata expects to add additional external scientific advisory board members with expertise in networked devices, data handling and machine learning technologies.