Tyrata IntelliTread Drive-Over-System Includes Measuring Tire Tread Depth for Fleets

Tyrata, Inc. has expanded its patented IntelliTread tire tread wear sensor platform to include a low-profile drive-over system.

The IntelliTread Drive-Over-System (DOS) provides data regarding tire tread wear when a vehicle drives over the low-profile, speed bump-like unit. The system was developed based on the need of fleet management, automotive service centers and truck depots for real-time monitoring of tread wear in both automotive and commercial vehicle tires, the company says.

Sensors in Tyrata’s drive-over system are linked to cloud-based data analytics to alert service and depot managers as to the actual condition of their tire tread. The IntelliTread Drive-Over-System is currently being implemented in pilot evaluations.

The sensor system is part of a growing Tyrata IntelliTread product portfolio designed to address the need for fast, low-cost and highly scalable measurements of tire tread depth, Tyrata says.

Tyrata says it plans to provide all of the hardware, software and analytics for the system with no up-front costs as part of a data package and agreement.

Participants at the upcoming Traction Summit 2019 in San Jose, California, can speak directly with Tyrata company representatives regarding the IntelliTread DOS. Dr. Aaron Franklin, CTO at Tyrata, will be speaking on Intelligent Tread Wear Sensor Technology Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. in Session VI: Tires as Part of the Connected World. He will introduce the technology, present results from recent testing, describe the roadmap toward commercialization and discuss the potential impact the technology can have on safety, efficiency and vehicle autonomy.