Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific

Tyrata announced additional commercial deployments of the IntelliTread Drive-Over System (DOS) in the Asia Pacific.

The company said the IntelliTread Drive-Over System allows partners and customers to automate the tread depth measurement process to proactively identify poorly performing tires more efficiently.

The IntelliTread Drive-Over System is a speedbump-like tire monitoring system that measures tire tread depth and wear patterns every time a vehicle passes through a service lane or fleet depot. The company said that, once DOS is installed, customers can eliminate manual tire measurements, download fleet-wide tread depth reports at any time and receive alerts when a tire begins wearing unevenly or hits the customer-set tire wear threshold.