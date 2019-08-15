Tyrata Expands Scientific Advisory Board

Tyrata, Inc., a tire sensor, data management and analytics company, has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with two experts in complex data handling, machine learning and data analytics. The new board members, Dr. Miroslav Pajic and Dr. Leslie Collins, are both Duke University professors and will focus on optimizing data collection and analytics for the IntelliTread technology platform.

Dr. Pajic is an electrical and computer engineering assistant professor at Duke University and has a deep understanding of data handling and management in the digital world of automobiles and other complex environments. He will contribute his expertise to the tread wear data stream and handling solutions for the IntelliTread technology platform, Tyrata says.

Dr. Collins is a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University and is a world-renowned expert in the rapidly growing field of machine learning, where she works with large sets of data to determine technology-specific as well as big-picture outcomes, according to Tyrata.

“Our unique access to tire tread wear data positions Tyrata to lead the way in the extraction, handling and use of this data for analytics,” said Dr. Aaron Franklin, Tyrata CTO and Scientific Advisory Board leader. “Bringing industry experts like Dr. Pajic and Dr. Collins together on the Scientific Advisory Board ensures we are delivering the most valuable and effective solutions to the industry.”