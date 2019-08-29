Two Bridgestone Plants Recognized by PACCAR with Supplier Quality Awards

Bridgestone’s LaVergne (left) and Warren County plants.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s Warren County, Tennessee and LaVergne, Tennessee truck and bus radial (TBR) tire manufacturing facilities were recently recognized by PACCAR with a 2018 Quality Achievement Award.

This award recognizes suppliers that meet or exceed PACCAR’s standard of 10 or fewer defective parts for every one million parts shipped to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

For more than 30 years, the Bridgestone Warren County and LaVergne plants have been suppliers of commercial TBR tires to PACCAR, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty trucks under the Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF brands.

The Warren County plant, which employs more than 1,000 people, is located in Morrison, Tennessee. In 2018, Bridgestone announced a $40 million investment in the plant to meet market demand and address emerging customer needs.

The LaVergne plant and its more than 1,000 employees have been recognized for several initiatives related to educations and environmental conservations and preservation.