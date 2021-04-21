Connect with us

News

Tuffy Tire Partners with Central Florida MDA

Tire Review Staff

on

Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers has finished its charity fundraising campaign with its local Central Florida Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through the two-month fundraising campaign, Central Florida Tuffy locations, in connection with other Tuffy locations around the country, helped to raise over $7,000 to help fund the care for people living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and related neuromuscular diseases.

Through the MDA Shamrock pinup program, which is supported by thousands of retailers across the country, Tuffy customers were encouraged to purchase a $1 or $5 paper Shamrock that gets displayed in the location’s waiting area.

From the partnership’s start, Tuffy locations have raised more than $65,000 to help the MDA provide the families it serves with critical resources and support.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental Celebrates 150 Years

News: Hankook Tire Wins Two iF Design Awards in 2021

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Partner with Tekmetric

News: Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

Advertisement

on

Tuffy Tire Partners with Central Florida MDA

on

Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models

on

Goodyear Launches 'From Garage to Glory' Talent Search

on

KYB Receives Marketing Award from The Group
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.

Vogue Tyre & Rubber Co.
Contact: Ken BrockwayPhone: 847-297-1900Fax: 847-297-1909
1101 Feehanville Dr., Mt. Prospect IL 60056
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
FRAM-True-Air FRAM-True-Air

News

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Connect
Tire Review Magazine