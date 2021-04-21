Tuffy Tire Partners with Central Florida MDA

Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers has finished its charity fundraising campaign with its local Central Florida Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Click Here to Read More

Through the two-month fundraising campaign, Central Florida Tuffy locations, in connection with other Tuffy locations around the country, helped to raise over $7,000 to help fund the care for people living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and related neuromuscular diseases.

Through the MDA Shamrock pinup program, which is supported by thousands of retailers across the country, Tuffy customers were encouraged to purchase a $1 or $5 paper Shamrock that gets displayed in the location’s waiting area.

From the partnership’s start, Tuffy locations have raised more than $65,000 to help the MDA provide the families it serves with critical resources and support.