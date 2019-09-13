Trump Delays China 30% Tariff Increase Until Oct. 15

President Trump has announced the Oct. 1 tariff increase from 25% to 30% scheduled for Section 301 List 1, List 2 and List 3 imports from China will be delayed until Oct. 15, 2019 “as a gesture of goodwill.”

Trump’s announcement follows China’s decision to lift retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods (but does not include agricultural products). Trade talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled to continue in early October.

An overview of Section 301 Lists 1-4 can be found here.