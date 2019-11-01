Tru Align Develops New Clamp for Hunter Alignment System

Tru Align has a newly-developed, patent-pending clamp that attaches the Hunter Engineering Hawkeye Elite head to a Tru Align CNC-machined 13-in. aluminum plate.

This new clamp will keep the Hawkeye Elite head off the face of the rim and eliminate the need for tire clamps. This is useful using the spacers on large rims with deep offset on trucks and jeeps. The lack of clamps helps eliminate the risk of hitting fenders when a tech performs rolling compensation on cars with a low stance, Tru Align says.