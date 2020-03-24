Connect with us

News

Tire Associations Provide COVID-19 Resources

on

As federal and state governments announce new rules and regulations seemingly every day, tire-related associations, including the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB), the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) and the Tire Industry Association continue to sort out the information to provide what’s most current to independent tire dealers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These organizations have provided resources to help independent tire dealers better understand how their businesses are being affected by this pandemic.

In a letter provided to members March 23, TIA CEO Roy Littlefield suggested following CDC recommendations and protocols at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html; and suggested reviewing what TIA member Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care in Cleveland posted here: https://www.econrads.com/covid-19.

“Tire dealers and other TIA members also are likely to have employees impacted by the virus who will need to take time off. The newly enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 includes an expanded Federal Family and Medical Leave Act that mandates affected employees be paid for this time away,” the letter says. “It is important for TIA members to understand their responsibilities and the tax implications this could have on their businesses. One of TIA’s benefit partners, SESCO Management Consultants, has posted a page on its website with details about the new legislation. You can access it here: https://sescomgt.com/resources/white-paper/employers-prepare-to-provide-paid-sick-leave-and-fmla-under-new-legislation/202003201520145278. I encourage you to read it and to contact SESCO if you need assistance. Also, be sure to talk with your tax advisor and accountant to get their advice, as well.”

Advertisement

In addition, on March 24, TRIB shared the following COVID-19 resources with those on its email list:

Federal Resources: 

Business Resources:

Advertisement

Travel Resources: 

Advertisement

Remote Work Resources:

In an email to its members March 24, the NCTDA offered resources and guidance regarding Shelter in Place in the state.

Advertisement

“At this time, North Carolina is not under a shelter-in-place order. However, during times of emergency, local and state government does have the authority to impose restrictions. To continue operations through a restriction or curfew, your business must apply for re-entry. The North Carolina Business Emergency Operations Center offers these steps to complete that request. For guidance on how the CISA defines ‘Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers,’ click here,” the email states.

The NCTDA also shared the NC Chamber resource guide and guidance on the essential critical infrastructure workforce.

Advertisement

In addition, the NCTDA shared that the government of North Carolina has begun a proactive effort for businesses to apply for “essential designations:

The Business Emergency Operations Center in North Carolina asks that companies email [email protected] with the following information:

  1. Business name
  2. Point of contact (including name, email, phone number and address)
  3. Nature of their business and why they are critical to continue operations
  4. Business website

Contact Persia Payne-Hurley (919-733-7927, [email protected]) with NCDPS for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Tire Associations Provide COVID-19 Resources

on

How to Prove You're 'Essential' Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

on

Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

on

Pirelli Nixes 2021 Calendar, Donates 100K Euro for COVID-19
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Online Tire Outlet

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect