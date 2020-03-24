Tire Associations Provide COVID-19 Resources

As federal and state governments announce new rules and regulations seemingly every day, tire-related associations, including the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB), the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) and the Tire Industry Association continue to sort out the information to provide what’s most current to independent tire dealers.
These organizations have provided resources to help independent tire dealers better understand how their businesses are being affected by this pandemic.
In a letter provided to members March 23, TIA CEO Roy Littlefield suggested following CDC recommendations and protocols at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html; and suggested reviewing what TIA member Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care in Cleveland posted here: https://www.econrads.com/covid-19.
“Tire dealers and other TIA members also are likely to have employees impacted by the virus who will need to take time off. The newly enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 includes an expanded Federal Family and Medical Leave Act that mandates affected employees be paid for this time away,” the letter says. “It is important for TIA members to understand their responsibilities and the tax implications this could have on their businesses. One of TIA’s benefit partners, SESCO Management Consultants, has posted a page on its website with details about the new legislation. You can access it here: https://sescomgt.com/resources/white-paper/employers-prepare-to-provide-paid-sick-leave-and-fmla-under-new-legislation/202003201520145278. I encourage you to read it and to contact SESCO if you need assistance. Also, be sure to talk with your tax advisor and accountant to get their advice, as well.”
In addition, on March 24, TRIB shared the following COVID-19 resources with those on its email list:
Federal Resources:
- Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
- American Red Cross
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- World Health Organization
- FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
Business Resources:
- Boston Consulting Group – Rapid Response Checklist
- CDC Resources for Businesses
- US Chamber of Commerce – Combatting Coronavirus
- OSHA COVID-19 Resources
- Homeland Security Pandemic Planner
Travel Resources:
- Airline Coronavirus Cancellation Policies
- CDC Travel Guidelines
- US State Department Travel Advisories
Remote Work Resources:
In an email to its members March 24, the NCTDA offered resources and guidance regarding Shelter in Place in the state.
“At this time, North Carolina is not under a shelter-in-place order. However, during times of emergency, local and state government does have the authority to impose restrictions. To continue operations through a restriction or curfew, your business must apply for re-entry. The North Carolina Business Emergency Operations Center offers these steps to complete that request. For guidance on how the CISA defines ‘Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers,’ click here,” the email states.
The NCTDA also shared the NC Chamber resource guide and guidance on the essential critical infrastructure workforce.
In addition, the NCTDA shared that the government of North Carolina has begun a proactive effort for businesses to apply for “essential designations:
The Business Emergency Operations Center in North Carolina asks that companies email [email protected] with the following information:
- Business name
- Point of contact (including name, email, phone number and address)
- Nature of their business and why they are critical to continue operations
- Business website
Contact Persia Payne-Hurley (919-733-7927, [email protected]) with NCDPS for more information.