Tire Associations Provide COVID-19 Resources

As federal and state governments announce new rules and regulations seemingly every day, tire-related associations, including the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB), the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (NCTDA) and the Tire Industry Association continue to sort out the information to provide what’s most current to independent tire dealers.

Click Here to Read More

These organizations have provided resources to help independent tire dealers better understand how their businesses are being affected by this pandemic.

In a letter provided to members March 23, TIA CEO Roy Littlefield suggested following CDC recommendations and protocols at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html; and suggested reviewing what TIA member Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care in Cleveland posted here: https://www.econrads.com/covid-19.

“Tire dealers and other TIA members also are likely to have employees impacted by the virus who will need to take time off. The newly enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 includes an expanded Federal Family and Medical Leave Act that mandates affected employees be paid for this time away,” the letter says. “It is important for TIA members to understand their responsibilities and the tax implications this could have on their businesses. One of TIA’s benefit partners, SESCO Management Consultants, has posted a page on its website with details about the new legislation. You can access it here: https://sescomgt.com/resources/white-paper/employers-prepare-to-provide-paid-sick-leave-and-fmla-under-new-legislation/202003201520145278. I encourage you to read it and to contact SESCO if you need assistance. Also, be sure to talk with your tax advisor and accountant to get their advice, as well.”