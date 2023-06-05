 Triangle Tire USA Increases Warehouse Capacity

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Triangle Tire USA Increases Warehouse Capacity

Triangle Tire's increased warehouse space will allows better supply to customers with smaller tire orders between deliveries.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Triangle tire warehouse

Triangle Tire USA has expanded its warehouse capacity in the Northeast, Southeast and West regions to better serve its OTR tire and TBR customers, the company said. The third-party distribution centers are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Kearny, New Jeresy; and Savannah, Georgia.

Related Articles

“Our increased warehouse capacity allows us to better supply customers with smaller tire orders in between container deliveries,” said Stephen Reynolds, OTR director for Triangle Tire USA. “In the OTR world when a machine is down minutes count. With this expansion, we can better serve our servicing dealers so they can better serve their customers.”

In addition, Reynolds said the company is deploying a new software program that allows it to monitor/track inventory in real time to provide reliable and accurate information to customers.

Triangle Tire is an OTR tire producer and supplies a range of OTR radial and bias tires in the US. The company also offers a full range of TBR tires for line haul, regional and mixed service applications, as well as PCR/LT and ST (specialty trailer) tires. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone-safety-award
OTAA member training
Kenda Tire USA logo 2023
News

Maxam Tire Announces the MS925 LiftXtra

Maxam’s latest tire introduction is a performance solution for aerial work platforms.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
MAXAM MS925

Maxam Tire introduced the MS925 LiftXtra, which it said was developed to provide the maximum stability and performance required for aerial work platforms. The company said it is now available in six core market sizes ranging from 15-625 to 445/50D710.

The company said its MS925 is equipped with a self-cleaning R4 tread pattern with deep lug grooves. Combining a robust square shoulder design and a wide footprint, Maxam said the LiftXtra is manufactured with an extra-thick sidewall gauge for resistance to cutting.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Earns ISO Certification

Nokian Tyres earned an ISO 45001 certification for safety and sustainability.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-dayton
Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest for Fifth Straight Year

Yokohama Tire is sponsoring FuelFest, a charity event celebrating cars and music.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-stage-fest
Bartec USA Adds to Field Service Team

Bartec USA appointed Cody Rainwater to its field service team for the southwestern region.

By Christian Hinton
Cody-Rainwater
Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer

Autel has unveiled the MaxiFlash XLink, a programming, communication and remote expert device.

By Christian Hinton
Autel

Other Posts

Bridgestone Adds Sustainable Materials to Indy 500 Tires

Bridgestone incorporated products made from recycled plastic shopping bags and other packaging into its Indy 500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone-INDY500
AAPEX Announces Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Johnson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the AAPEX Keynote Session in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Signs MOU with Kumho Petrochemical

Kumho Petrochemical will provide Hankook with eco-friendly rubber to produce more sustainable tires.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Eco
Toyo Tire Converts CO2 into Key Tire Component

Toyo Tire developed a process to convert CO2 to butadiene, advancing sustainable tire materials.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tires Ag