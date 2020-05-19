Connect with us
Triangle Tire Releases TRT01S Specialty Trailer Tire

Triangle Tire says the TRT01S features an all-steel construction for exceptional durability and long tread life.
Triangle Tire USA is introducing the TRT01S, an all-steel specialty trailer (ST) tire available in two popular sizes for recreational and small work-related trailers.

Available in the ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16 sizes (both 14 ply rating, M speed rated), Triangle says the TRT01S features all-steel construction for exceptional durability and long tread life. Other attributes include a solid shoulder rib and circumferential grooves for even, uniform wear, and a specially-designed, cool-running compound for improved tread wear.

The TRT01S is backed with a two-year road hazard warranty and a 100% replacement manufacturer’s warranty within one year of purchase; 50% replacement in year two. In addition, Triangle ST tires come with a 90-day total satisfaction guarantee.

Specialty trailers include trailers for boats, horses and campers, along with work-related use such as landscape service.

