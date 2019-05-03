Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Triangle Tire USA has introduced a Spanish language version of its website.



In addition to product pages for each of the company’s OTR, TBR, PCR/LT and ST product offerings, the website features a timeline with photos and videos showing progress being made at the construction site for the company’s planned commercial and consumer tire plant in Edgecombe County, North Carolina.



The planned manufacturing facility in North Carolina represents an investment of nearly $580 million by the tire company and will eventually employ up to 800 people when fully operational, the company says.

It will be a two-phased project; a passenger tire facility is planned as phase I and a commercial tire facility as phase II. The company expects to complete both phases by 2023. Once both facilities reach production capacity, Triangle expects to produce six million tires annually in North Carolina.