Triangle Tire Plants Working Through COVID-19 Pandemic

The four Triangle Tire manufacturing plants are now operating near full capacity after a lull created by the Chinese New Year and subsequent coronavirus shutdown, the company reported March 18.

“With much uncertainty about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect global tire production, we are grateful that the four Triangle plants are now operating at above 90 percent capacity,” said Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA. “Our main concern remains the health and welfare of all Triangle team members worldwide and that of our customers’ employees and families. We are thankful, nevertheless, that our production is up and running.”

Cicero said there are numerous containers of Triangle tires on the water headed to the U.S. and that the Triangle logistics department is doing an excellent job of navigating obstacles created by the worldwide pandemic.

“Triangle Tire also has the benefit of a massive, highly-automated warehouse that will help keep our customers fully supplied with the commercial and consumer tires they need,” he noted.

The Triangle plants experienced a three-week shutdown, due to the Chinese New Year followed by precautions taken for the virus outbreak in China. But now, according to Cicero, almost all employees are back at work.

The company says it was fortunate that its plants are located near the coast, away from the virus epicenter in Wuhan, and that Wuhan is recognized as one of the cleanest cities in China, according to Cicero.

