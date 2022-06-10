Trelleborg Launches New EMR1031 Earthmover Tire

Trelleborg has taken on the challenge to improve earthmoving operations with the release of its newest radial tire, the EMR1031, designed to perform on the most demanding terrain, from sand to rock or extra hard surfaces, the company says. Manufactured using a cut-resistant compound, the tire features a sidewall protector for damage protection and longer tire life, alongside a multi-surface tread design for enhanced traction.
The EMR1031 tire has a wide tread contact area which provides up to 7% more stability, the company says. Its cut-resistant compound is 20% more resistant to cuts and wear, Trelleborg adds. The EMR1031 tire also comes with a retreadable casing.