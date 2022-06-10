Connect with us
Trelleborg-EMR1031-tire

Tires

Trelleborg Launches New EMR1031 Earthmover Tire

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Trelleborg has taken on the challenge to improve earthmoving operations with the release of its newest radial tire, the EMR1031, designed to perform on the most demanding terrain, from sand to rock or extra hard surfaces, the company says. Manufactured using a cut-resistant compound, the tire features a sidewall protector for damage protection and longer tire life, alongside a multi-surface tread design for enhanced traction. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The EMR1031 tire has a wide tread contact area which provides up to 7% more stability, the company says. Its cut-resistant compound is 20% more resistant to cuts and wear, Trelleborg adds. The EMR1031 tire also comes with a retreadable casing. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tires: Nexen Tire Debutes Roadian ATX All-Terrain Tire

Tires: M/T Tire Selling Tips

Tires: EVs Mean Meeting Unique Customer Demands for Tire Dealers

Tires: ZC Rubber Launches Westlake & Goodride Flagship Tires

Advertisement

on

Trelleborg Launches New EMR1031 Earthmover Tire

on

Continental Launches General Tire AltiMax RT45

on

Hercules Launches Strong Guard ST Tire For Specialty Trailers

on

Goodyear Announces Two New Workhorse MSA Sizes
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Implement Tires Get Boost from Sophisticated Technologies

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires

Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire
Goodyear-Smithers-EV-Truck-Tires-1400 Goodyear-Smithers-EV-Truck-Tires-1400

Commercial Tires

EV Truck Tire Tips for Commercial Electric Truck Customers
Bandag-Bridgestone-Drive-Tire-1400 Bandag-Bridgestone-Drive-Tire-1400

Tires

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Retread
Connect
Tire Review Magazine