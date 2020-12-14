Connect with us
Trelleborg Adds Comfort Line to Brawler HPS Range

Trelleborg says this new line of solid tires maximizes ride comfort while performing in demanding environments.
Tire Review Staff

Trelleborg Wheel Systems has expanded its Brawler HPS (High Performance Solid) Telehandler Tire range to include the Comfort line, which the company says offers tires engineered to reduce vibration and improve the driving experience of telehandlers and compact wheel loaders in waste and recycling applications.

Featuring a wide footprint, Trelleborg says its Comfort-line tires provide better traction compared to standard solid tires. The wide, flat tread design affords excellent stability and extended operating hours, while a deep lug tread design gives three times more wear than a pneumatic tire, the company says.

“At Trelleborg, we believe that driver comfort is essential to productivity. After receiving a very positive market response to our Brawler 25-inch HPS Soft Ride line, we decided to extend the concept to our smaller 24-inch range of HPS tires for telehandlers and compact wheel loaders,” says Alessio Bucci, product marketing senior manager at Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

Tire sizes available are: 43×15-24; 47×17-24; 13.00-24; and 14.00-24.

