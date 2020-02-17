Treadroc Tire Service Gets New Ownership

Treadroc Tire Service, a retreader and commercial and OTR tire dealership in the midwestern U.S., has transitioned to new owners.

Don Barnes Jr. and Bob Barnes of Belle Tire Distributors have taken over 100% ownership of Treadroc after former owner John Lavelle Sr. retired in mid-January, Treadroc CEO Larry Jefferies said. Barnes will remain chairman of Treadroc and Jefferies will remain CEO.

Lavelle founded Treadroc’s parent company, Antioch Tire Inc., in northeast Illinois in 1977. Over the years, he grew the dealership’s footprint through acquisitions, including the purchase of OTR Brokers of Crystal Lake in 2001 and Chicago Bandag and its emergency breakdown services in 2007. The business changed its name to Treadroc Tire Service after those acquisitions.

In 2009, Treadroc and Belle Tire created a partnership and formed Belleroc Commercial, combining the two company’s commercial tire services in Michigan. In 2016, Lavelle and Barnes Jr. created a 50/50 joint venture merging Belle Tire’s commercial division with Treadroc, forming a new company under the Treadroc name.

With the purchase of Treadroc, Don Barnes Jr. and Bob Barnes will gain ownership of Treadroc’s 19 locations, four retread plants and more than 200 service trucks. Treadroc will continue to run independently of Belle Tire Distributors, Jefferies said, and more growth is on the horizon.