 Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires

In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from the widely popular Gymkhana 2020.

“We’re not surprised at anything Travis does anymore,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of marketing and product management. “Gymkhana 2020 has been viewed more than 51 million times, so Travis knew he’d have to take it to another level for the new video, and he did. And once again he showed the world what can be done on a set of Yokohama Advan tires.”

The latest edition of the global automotive stunt video phenomena (the 12th installment of the series) is the second-in-a-row for Pastrana and features bigger air, higher stakes and never before seen stunts that are the hallmark of Gymkhana, Yokohama said.

Among the locales for the adrenaline-fueled stunts were the Florida Keys, Marathon Bridge and Fort Lauderdale, Yokohama said.

Falken Ends Partnership with Formula Drift

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series. “As many companies reassess their overall strategies to better handle potential constraints, Falken has decided to move its resources in different directions,” the companny said.

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series.

“As many companies reassess their overall strategies to better handle potential constraints, Falken has decided to move its resources in different directions,” the companny said. “We’re placing a sharper focus on the launch of a number of new products and will transfer marketing assets to ensure their successful introduction and subsequent roll-out to both our retail partners and consumers.

Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Related Articles – RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania – Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ The

By Christian Hinton
RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles’ tires, is deploying its fourth-generation tire-changing system at Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1988. Related Articles – Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires – Omni United Announces

By Madeleine Winer
Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil

Point S has officially opened its first two points of sale in Brazil. The announcement follows news from April this year, when Point S revealed it had signed a master franchisee contract in Brazil with ATO, whose shareholder companies are automotive heavyweights, ADSTA and Orletti. Related Articles – Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber

By Madeleine Winer
Point S brazil
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire is expanding in 2023 with plans for 20 locations by the summer.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Tire-jerrys-tires-acquisition

Training and Technology Will Lead the Way in OTR Tires

When we look at how OTR tires keep up with innovations in equipment, it’s all about maximizing productivity.

By Bruce Besancan
Yokohama-construction-tires-OTR
TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement. Related Articles – USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities – Discount Tire Acquires

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website – Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America – Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Tire recycling
Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire store generic