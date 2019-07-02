News/TravelCenters
July 2, 2019

TravelCenters Brings TA Express to Baytown, Texas

TravelCenters of America LLC, operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands, has signed a franchise agreement with Shawn Ali, owner of the Oasis Mart at 5490 N. Highway 146 in Baytown, Texas, to convert the business to a TA Express.

The newest TA Express will sit on an 11-acre property and have all of the full-service amenities typical at TA branded travel centers.

This new TA will be TravelCenters’ second location in Baytown; it joins the TA travel center on I-10, exit 789.

