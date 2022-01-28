TravelCenters of America Inc. is celebrating 50 years of providing professional drivers with meals, fuel and merchandise for communities and highway travelers. Expanded restaurant options, remodeled sites, new travel center openings, technology upgrades, a growing franchise base and a plan to bring alternative energy resources to the marketplace are key initiatives that have resulted in customers doing more business with TA, according to the company.
Improving the guest experience is a priority and plans include a capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements, the company says. TA plans to upgrade over 100 sites by the end of 2022, with enhancements that include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signage, new store flow and new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring.
TA will focus on food variety and restaurant options in 2022, with plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants, and over 20 “The Kitchen” concepts, providing freshly prepared food, packaged meals and snacks, the company says.
In addition, TA will implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.
In 2022, TA says it expects to open 13 franchised travel centers and one company-owned location, hold a grand re-opening of a reconstructed site and grow its TA Truck Service presence.
In honor of its 50th anniversary, TA will hold several anniversary-themed special events for its guests including unique offers such as 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the fall and guest contests through its mobile app and on social media.