News/TravelCenters of America
September 12, 2019

TravelCenters of America Adds Utah Location

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network
TravelCenter of America’s TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network will add a tire hotline to its services.

TravelCenters of America Inc., plans to add a new location in Salina, Utah, through a franchise agreement with Kishor Koladia and Dahyalal Gajera. The current nine-acre site is an Xpress Fuel Stop on Interstate 70, exit #56, at 2055 South State Street. It will convert to a TA Express in late October 2019.

“We recognized a need for drivers in this area to have another location they can stop at to refuel, replenish and refresh. The Salina site adds a significant brand presence in central Utah along I-70,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TravelCenters. “We’re happy to welcome Kishor and Dahyalal to the TA family.”

