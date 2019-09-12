TravelCenters of America Adds Utah Location

TravelCenter of America’s TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network will add a tire hotline to its services.

TravelCenters of America Inc., plans to add a new location in Salina, Utah, through a franchise agreement with Kishor Koladia and Dahyalal Gajera. The current nine-acre site is an Xpress Fuel Stop on Interstate 70, exit #56, at 2055 South State Street. It will convert to a TA Express in late October 2019.

“We recognized a need for drivers in this area to have another location they can stop at to refuel, replenish and refresh. The Salina site adds a significant brand presence in central Utah along I-70,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TravelCenters. “We’re happy to welcome Kishor and Dahyalal to the TA family.”