Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

Christian Hinton

on

Transtar is holding its Transtar Transmission Fluid Frenzy promotion. Now through April 30, 2022:

  • Purchase 12 quarts, receive 12 entries for the drawing.
  • Purchase 2.5 gallons of Transtar fluid, receive 10 entries.
  • Purchase a 55-gallon drum, receive 220 entries for the drawing.

Winners of the promotion will be announced in May 2022. Prizes include:

  • Grand Prize: Brand-new Matco toolbox valued at over $4,000, plus a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.
  • Five additional winners will receive a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.

