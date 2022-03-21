Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

Transtar is holding its Transtar Transmission Fluid Frenzy promotion. Now through April 30, 2022:
- Purchase 12 quarts, receive 12 entries for the drawing.
- Purchase 2.5 gallons of Transtar fluid, receive 10 entries.
- Purchase a 55-gallon drum, receive 220 entries for the drawing.
Winners of the promotion will be announced in May 2022. Prizes include:
- Grand Prize: Brand-new Matco toolbox valued at over $4,000, plus a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.
- Five additional winners will receive a Transtar fluid cart stocked with 144 quarts of multi-application transmission fluid.