May 9, 2019

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Trans Texas Tire (TTT) is recalling certain Contender 5.70-8 tires sold exclusively through Discount Tire stores, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The tire sidewalls are incorrectly labeled, in that each side of the tire may state different PLY and PSI markings. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping.” The incorrect PLY and PSI markings may result in underinflating or overloading the tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

TTT will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires with tires that have the correct sidewall markings, free of charge. The recall will begin in May 2019.

Owners may contact Trans Texas Tire customer service at 1-903-572-0267.

