News/TrakMotive
February 26, 2019

TrakMotive Adds To Sales And Marketing Team

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

TrakMotive Joyce Jester sales marketing staff

AIT TrakMotive has announced the addition of a new member to its sales and marketing team. Joyce Jester has joined the company as a new account manager.

In this role, she will be working with AIT Trakmotive as an account executive, helping the company with the day-to-day customer contact work. Jester previously worked with Remy for the past several years and GE prior to that. She has a varied background with strengths in marketing, product line management, planning, inventory control and supply chain.

Jester is based in the Indianapolis area.

