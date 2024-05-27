 TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

TrakMotive said it is honored to share the recognitions received by Ryan DeVoe and Paul Arena at the 2024 ACPN Conference.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe

TrakMotive congratulated Ryan DeVoe, global director of product data management, for receiving his ACP Certification. The Automotive Content Professional (ACP) designation program at Northwood University was created through a special partnership with the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN). This program codifies the skills and experience that today’s content managers should possess, the company said.

The company also congratulated Paul Arena, catalog department manager, who has recently been elected to the ACPN committee.

