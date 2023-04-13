Three Ways to Make Time For Training At Your Tire Shop

How do you make sure you’re following industry best practices when working on your customer’s vehicle? Training, of course, and that can come in many forms. We take a look at a few ways shops are making the time for it in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Your tire shop is busy, and you want to continue that trend so that your bays are full, and you run a profitable business. But between finding quality help and making sure you uphold promises to your customers, some things can go by the wayside. One of those things can typically be training. So, how do shops actually make time for it? And what types of training are out there?

First, what gets scheduled gets done. Carve out an hour in the morning before your shop gets going to have a supplier rep come in and host training for your staff. Or perhaps ask them to stay an hour after work or take one evening per month and provide a team-building dinner with training. Providing an incentive—like food or extra cash—helps get things done.

You could also set aside lunchbox sessions for your staff to get uploaded on the latest product while enjoying lunch on your dime.

Or, if you really want a technician to become immersed in a specific topic, you can fly them to a vendor’s location to learn and have them bring back their new knowledge to the team.

Finally, a popular option nowadays is daily training in the form of microlearning. These are three-to-five-minute lessons technicians and other shop staff can complete on their mobile devices at their leisure. Microlearning has been found to be effective for the convenience and time savings it allows shops.

There are a ton of training resources that exist in the industry today…so many in fact it can make your head spin. From ASE Training to tire-service-specific training with the TIA to supplier training, you really have a lot of resources out there. Once you make time for it, your shop and employee’s success will skyrocket to the next level.

