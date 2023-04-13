 Three Ways to Make Time For Training At Your Tire Shop

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Three Ways to Make Time For Training At Your Tire Shop

Industry best practices for customer's vehicle training comes in varied forms.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

How do you make sure you’re following industry best practices when working on your customer’s vehicle? Training, of course, and that can come in many forms. We take a look at a few ways shops are making the time for it in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

Your tire shop is busy, and you want to continue that trend so that your bays are full, and you run a profitable business. But between finding quality help and making sure you uphold promises to your customers, some things can go by the wayside. One of those things can typically be training. So, how do shops actually make time for it? And what types of training are out there?

First, what gets scheduled gets done. Carve out an hour in the morning before your shop gets going to have a supplier rep come in and host training for your staff. Or perhaps ask them to stay an hour after work or take one evening per month and provide a team-building dinner with training. Providing an incentive—like food or extra cash—helps get things done.

You could also set aside lunchbox sessions for your staff to get uploaded on the latest product while enjoying lunch on your dime.

Or, if you really want a technician to become immersed in a specific topic, you can fly them to a vendor’s location to learn and have them bring back their new knowledge to the team.

Finally, a popular option nowadays is daily training in the form of microlearning. These are three-to-five-minute lessons technicians and other shop staff can complete on their mobile devices at their leisure. Microlearning has been found to be effective for the convenience and time savings it allows shops.

There are a ton of training resources that exist in the industry today…so many in fact it can make your head spin. From ASE Training to tire-service-specific training with the TIA to supplier training, you really have a lot of resources out there. Once you make time for it, your shop and employee’s success will skyrocket to the next level.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Continental What's In a Tire
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22 (1)
UHP-Summer-Tires
Wheel Speed-Sensor
Video

What Do You Charge for a Tire Repair?

Independent tire dealers share how they price out a tire repair in their respective markets.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
TR-Whats-the-Deal-Tire-REPAIR

The Tire Review team visited the Dominican Republic for Continental Tire’s 2022 Gold Dealer Meeting, and while we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: What do you charge for tire repair?

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Creating Solid Inspection Processes at Your Shop

Want the best inspection process possible? Make sure you have the right technology first.

By Madeleine Winer
Vehicle Inspection
Inspecting Ball Joints

Ball joints may be small, but if they fail drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Ball-Joints
Five Tips for Retaining Customers

A “winning team” culture is the first step in becoming the best tire/auto service business you can possibly be.

By Christian Hinton
Retain Customers Tips
Servicing Blind Spot Detection and ADAS

Servicing these systems is straightforward, and with the right tools, you can resolve customer complaints.

By Christian Hinton
Servicing ADAS

Other Posts

Fine-Tuning Your Wheel Balancing Process

The first step to a smooth ride and well-balanced tire has nothing to do with the balancer.

By Scott Blair
Wheel balancing
BKT’s Kershaw Forecasts The Future of Electric Mobility

BKT USA President Doug Kershaw discusses electrification’s impact on the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Kershaw keynote OTR Conference
Southern Tire Mart Buys Friend Tire Company

Sales of the Yokohama brand through Friend Tire have been transferred to Southern Tire Mart, as of April 1.

By Madeleine Winer
Southern Tire Mart
Top Shop Tips: Recruiting & Retaining Employees

Find out the ways our 2022 Top Shops are recruiting top-notch talent and treating them to promote business loyalty.

By Madeleine Winer
Top Shops technician recruitment and retention