Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Recommending UTQG Track Tires vs. UHP Summer Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

In this video, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene explains the differences between Continental’s UTQG track tires and UHP summer tires, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.
Advertisement

There’s a big difference between “the tire you drive on the track and also the road” and “the tire you drive on the road but also the track.” In this video, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene explains the differences, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Let’s take a deeper dive into the difference between DOT-approved track tires (or UTQG track tires) versus UHP summer tires and how to know which is best for your customers with a need for speed.

First, let’s look at the track tire. These are those tires that you drive on the track but also can use on the road. A good example of this is the Continental ExtremeContact Force. This is a competition tire for both enthusiasts and professionals. It’s a road-worthy track tire that’s DOT-approved and has good on-road manners.

The ExtremeContact Force and tires of the like are definitely the choice for speed on a racetrack and are a top pick for endurance racing. Think competitions like the Word Racing League’s Road America, or the ChampCar Endurance Series. Drivers like these tires for their outstanding track wear, confident wet handling and consistency during a race that could last seven to nine hours at competitive speeds. For those that like endurance racing, the Continental ExtremeContact Force has you and your customers covered.

Advertisement

But what about those customers that do more road driving with their performance tires? The ones we talked about that want a tire you drive on the road and also the track. The Continental ExtremeContact Sport, Continental’s premium UHP summer tire, is a great example.

This tire is quiet with great road manners and longer tread life. But don’t be fooled. This tire is fun to drive on, and has been proven and used on some of America’s toughest tracks. In fact, the Continental ExtremeContact Sport was developed in partnership with professional racecar drivers. It’s the tire of choice for premier performance racing schools, such as the BMW driving school and AMG driving school. And, it’s in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s longest continuous drift. For speed demons who want the same tire for the track and a fun drive around town, a UHP summer tire like the ExtremeContact Sport is for you.

Advertisement

So, let’ review: If you’re an enthusiast or professional who either has a dedicated track car or a daily driver you regularly take to the track to compete in different racing classes, the ExtremeContact Force is your tire of choice.

If you’re an enthusiast who occasionally goes to a track, the ExtremeContact Sport has the best road manners and is your tire for the everyday spirited drive. It’s capable on the track and has been proven many times over. 

This video is sponsored by Continental.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Video: Selling Shocks and Struts

Garage Studio: Video: Rethinking Wheel Weights: Part Two

Garage Studio: The Future of Sustainable Tires

Garage Studio: Video: Finding the Ideal All-Weather Tire Customer

Advertisement

on

Recommending UTQG Track Tires vs. UHP Summer Tires

on

Avoid These Top OSHA Violations

on

Grand Touring Tires & CUVs: Finding the Right Fit

on

Why Tire Pressure Should Be Checked Monthly
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Video: Rethinking Wheel Weights: Part Two

Garage Studio

The Future of Sustainable Tires
Conti-All-Weather-1400 Conti-All-Weather-1400

Garage Studio

Video: Finding the Ideal All-Weather Tire Customer

Garage Studio

Grand Touring Tires & CUVs: Finding the Right Fit
Connect
Tire Review Magazine