TRAC, Be Tire Smart Canada Release New Video Series

Tire Review Staff

TRAC and Be Tire Smart Canada have launched a new video series to educate Canadian drivers about all things tire.

TRAC says the videos are developed to guide drivers through the entire tire ownership and user journey, as well as underscoring the importance of tire maintenance and how it relates to safe driving. The company says the goal is to encourage Canadian motorists to adopt good tire maintenance practices that will maximize the life span of tires, increase fuel efficiency and keep roads safer.

Its first two videos (available in English and French) educate drivers about tire options for winter driving and the advantages of winter tires on cold Canadian roads.

TRAC, Be Tire Smart Canada Release New Video Series

