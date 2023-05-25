TPMS & Tires of the Future

Just a few years ago, you may have scoffed at the idea of airless tires. These tires were nothing more than a concept back then maybe, but now they could be hitting the market as soon as next year in Asia.

If airless tires live up to their promises, they could revolutionize the way we drive and eliminate many of the headaches associated with traditional pneumatic tires. But what does this mean for the future of tire pressure monitoring systems, or TPMS? Find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

One common concern shop owners have with airless tires is the potential loss of customers and revenue. However, the market will demand a mix of tires depending on the car parc, environmental conditions, and user scenarios – meaning there will still be a need for traditional pneumatic tires and TPMS.

With the rise of airless tires comes the need for a new kind of sensor. As long as tires are the only thing connecting a vehicle to the road, there will always be a need for sensors. But without a tire valve, the sensor will need to be incorporated another way, such as through a tire-mounted solution or built directly into the rubber.

New sensors in development offer exciting possibilities, like the ability to sense the road and provide insights for connected vehicles and fleet management. Technology is also being developed that allows sensors to detect rough terrain, tire traction and even signal when a tire rotation is needed due to uneven treadwear.

These sensors will continue to be important for other ADAS safety features and will also help optimize mileage, which will become more relevant as electric cars enter the market.

But even with this new technology, batteries will fail, and potholes will still wreak havoc on customers’ tires. This means sensors will still need service.

