TPMS Partnership: Huf, Baolong Form Joint Venture BH SENS

Tony Davenport, global vice president of aftermarket for the newly created BH SENS, and Miller Feng, BH SENS CEO, announce the creation of BH SENS, a joint venture combining both HUF and Shanghai Baolong Automotive Group’s TPMS businesses.

The TPMS business units of Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG and Shanghai Baolong Automotive Group have formed a joint venture called BH Sens, the companies announced at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Both companies have over 20 years of experience in the development of sensor-based direct measuring tire pressure monitoring systems. BH SENS is now one of the worlds’ largest suppliers of OE and Aftermarket TPMS products, the companies said in a joint press release.

Under the new JV, BH SENS will continue to lead the development heritage of both the Baolong and Huf groups, continuing to work with OE manufacturers to create OE tire pressure monitoring systems for vehicle manufacturers around the world. In addition, BH SENS will continue to supply OE-quality TPMS sensors to the automotive aftermarket, both companies said.

“Not all sensors are created equal,” said Tony Davenport, global vice president of aftermarket for Huf Baolong Electronics North America. “BH SENS will continue to bring our OE heritage and quality to the aftermarket. We have a premium quality, innovative and extensive product range that is continuously being tweaked based on the ever-changing market changes – we want to make everything about TPMS easier and safer for service providers, wholesalers and all of our customers.”

The product range of BH SENS covers direct fit replacement (RDE) parts and its IntelliSens Universal TPMS sensor program (UVS). All BH SENS aftermarket products are manufactured on OE-approved manufacturing lines and qualified and validated to the same OE standards, the companies say. IntelliSens are fully updatable and programmable and cover over 150 million vehicles in operation on North American roads.

Since launching TPMS on OE vehicles, Huf and Shanghai Baolong Automotive Group have supplied more than 100 million sensors in total with their technology implemented on passenger and commercial vehicles, to TPMS applications in F1 Racing.