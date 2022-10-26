Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

Toyo Tire is returning to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov.1-4 with the Toyo Tire Treadpass. The Treadpass area will feature 28 highly anticipated world-debut vehicles in addition to a unique art installation and demonstration.

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass is located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. On display adjacent to Treadpass will be an art installation by artist and photographer 2wenty and a live painting demonstration by artist and designer Gregory Siff.

Featured Products

Among the 28 vehicles that will debit at Treadpass includes a widebody Mercedes Benz 300 SL, a 1993 Mazda RX7 with a race-spec M120 Mercedes V12 Motor and HGT Sequential transmission, a time-attack-inspired 2019 Audi RS3 and an all-new 2022 Ford Maverick.

Treadpass will also display Toyo’s new on-/off-road rugged terrain tire, the Open Country R/T Trail. It is a hybrid tire positioned between the M/T and A/T product categories and fills a role between the Open Country R/T and A/T III. Toyo will produce the tire in 47 unique sizes and load combinations for 16-24-in. wheel diameters and up to a 38-in. overall diameter.