Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

Toyo Tire is returning to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov.1-4 with the Toyo Tire Treadpass. The Treadpass area will feature 28 highly anticipated world-debut vehicles in addition to a unique art installation and demonstration.
Toyo Tire’s Treadpass is located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. On display adjacent to Treadpass will be an art installation by artist and photographer 2wenty and a live painting demonstration by artist and designer Gregory Siff.
Featured Products
Among the 28 vehicles that will debit at Treadpass includes a widebody Mercedes Benz 300 SL, a 1993 Mazda RX7 with a race-spec M120 Mercedes V12 Motor and HGT Sequential transmission, a time-attack-inspired 2019 Audi RS3 and an all-new 2022 Ford Maverick.
Treadpass will also display Toyo’s new on-/off-road rugged terrain tire, the Open Country R/T Trail. It is a hybrid tire positioned between the M/T and A/T product categories and fills a role between the Open Country R/T and A/T III. Toyo will produce the tire in 47 unique sizes and load combinations for 16-24-in. wheel diameters and up to a 38-in. overall diameter.
Art Installation
Gregory Siff’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Architectural Digest and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked with brands including Mercedes Benz, Helmut Lung and Adidas. 2wenty has worked with brands that include Arc’teryx and Stance. The two will collaborate on an art installation combining photography with live painting on a modified Subaru BRZ.
Souvenirs
Lastly, Toyo will bring back their popular limited-edition pins in collaboration with Leen Customs. Treadpass attendants will distribute ten pins featuring new Toyo Tires vehicles at designated times during the show. Schedules for the pins will be available at the Toyo Tires Treadpass and displayed in front of South Hall.