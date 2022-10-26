fbpx
Connect with us
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Toyo Tire is returning to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov.1-4 with the Toyo Tire Treadpass. The Treadpass area will feature 28 highly anticipated world-debut vehicles in addition to a unique art installation and demonstration.

Advertisement

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass is located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. On display adjacent to Treadpass will be an art installation by artist and photographer 2wenty and a live painting demonstration by artist and designer Gregory Siff.

Featured Products

Among the 28 vehicles that will debit at Treadpass includes a widebody Mercedes Benz 300 SL, a 1993 Mazda RX7 with a race-spec M120 Mercedes V12 Motor and HGT Sequential transmission, a time-attack-inspired 2019 Audi RS3 and an all-new 2022 Ford Maverick. 

Treadpass will also display Toyo’s new on-/off-road rugged terrain tire, the Open Country R/T Trail. It is a hybrid tire positioned between the M/T and A/T product categories and fills a role between the Open Country R/T and A/T III. Toyo will produce the tire in 47 unique sizes and load combinations for 16-24-in. wheel diameters and up to a 38-in. overall diameter.

Advertisement

Art Installation

Gregory Siff’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Architectural Digest and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked with brands including Mercedes Benz, Helmut Lung and Adidas. 2wenty has worked with brands that include Arc’teryx and Stance. The two will collaborate on an art installation combining photography with live painting on a modified Subaru BRZ.

Souvenirs

Lastly, Toyo will bring back their popular limited-edition pins in collaboration with Leen Customs. Treadpass attendants will distribute ten pins featuring new Toyo Tires vehicles at designated times during the show. Schedules for the pins will be available at the Toyo Tires Treadpass and displayed in front of South Hall.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Latin Tire & Auto Parts Expo to Return to Panama

News: PRE-Q GALGO Exhibits at the OSBMA Annual Workshop

News: Nokian Tyres Acquires Industrial Property in Nokia, Finland

News: AAPEX 2022: Popular General Sessions Return

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tire's Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

on

EVs Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

on

Coats Previews Shop Solutions Coming to 2022 AAPEX Show

on

Gaither Tool Returns to SEMA Show with New & Enhanced Products
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

TPMS: Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail
Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400 Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400

News

Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Chris-Han-Nexen-Tire-president-CEO Chris-Han-Nexen-Tire-president-CEO

News

Nexen Highlights Changes to Support Customer Growth
Connect
Tire Review Magazine