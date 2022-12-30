fbpx
Connect with us
Toyo Tire Serbia Factory

News

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of distinguished guests were in attendance at the opening ceremony in mid-December.

Advertisement

Toyo’s new factory in Serbia features state-of-the-art technologies, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and a manufacturing execution system (MES) to visualize processes. By precisely linking the status information of each piece of production equipment, this “smart factory” unlocks a higher dimension of production management system optimization, Toyo said.

In 2019, Toyo Tire established an R&D Center in Germany to continue to search for and study raw materials, gather the latest information on vehicles and markets, and enhance its capabilities to develop high-performance technologies. Toyo’s Serbia factory will take advantage of the technologies developed to manufacture high-performance, competitive tires that meet market needs, including the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Advertisement

Adjacent to the factory building is a proving ground with a straight track of 720 meters and a total length of 1,690 meters. In addition, a solar power system, one of the largest in the country, provides 10.15 GWh of electricity output and helps to reduce 7,100 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The new factory is expected to reach its full capacity of approximately five million tires per year (tires for passenger vehicles) during the second half of fiscal year 2023, Toyo said. While meeting local demand in its home region of Europe, it will also cater strategically to Toyo’s North American market and provide the European and North American markets with competitive products.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

News: Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website

News: Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America

News: Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

on

Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

on

TIA Launches Redesigned Website

on

USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Maru_Trevizo Maru_Trevizo

People

Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director
Connect
Tire Review Magazine