Toyo Tires Returns to SEMA with Treadpass and South Hall Entrance Exhibit

Toyo Tires has plenty to see at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, both in its display located at the South Hall entrance (exhibit #62122) and at the Toyo Tires Treadpass located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2019 SEMA Show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 5-8. Toyo said it will give away limited-edition pins in collaboration with Leen Customs again this year in both the Toyo Tires booth #62122 outside the entrance to the South Hall and in the Toyo Tires Treadpass. There will be 10 pins featuring custom debut vehicles in the Toyo Tires displays, but this year there will also be an extremely limited, 11th bonus pin.

The giveaway schedule will be posted in the Treadpass and front booth.

Team Toyo’s Ken Block will be back to meet with his fans at the Toyo Tires display in front of the South Hall. Block is known for his video franchise of “Gymkhana” films and the hill climb video, “Climbkhana” He will be available to meet Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

TJ Hunt rose to fame with his automotive-themed YouTube channel which has about 1.5-million subscribers. Hunt will meet fans and sign autographs Tuesday from 2:30-4 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Toyo Tires display.

English artist Benedict Radcliffe will debut a one-of-a-kind sculpture for display in the Toyo Tires booth #62122. Some of his creations have included a Lamborghini Countach, London Taxi, Range Rover, Subaru Impreza and even construction equipment such as a full-size excavator.

In addition to displaying Toyo Tires products, the Toyo Tires Treadpass will be the place to see more than 30 world debut vehicles.