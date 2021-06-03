Toyo Tires Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best “creative motion” shot for the fifth Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest.
The contest is for photographers of all skill levels with both amateur and professional participating to showcase their work.
Photographers can submit photographs and find contest details at https://woobox.com/jx49gu.
The company says the grand prize package includes a trip for two to Las Vegas with the opportunity to be a guest photographer for Toyo Tires during the 2021 SEMA Show and at an exclusive photo shoot. The winning entry will be featured at the Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery and on the cover of the Toyo Tires Shutter Space commemorative book.
The winning photographer will also receive a PelicanTM S130 sports camera backpack in black, Toyo Tires branded Pelican Vault V525 rolling case with padded dividers, Pelican G40 personal utility go case, an 18-ounce bottle in black and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded DSPTCH camera strap, t-shirt and hat.
In addition to the first place winner, 19 finalists will have their photography featured at the event and in the commemorative book; receive a Toyo Tires branded PelicanTM vault V525 rolling case with padded dividers; and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded DSPTCH camera strap, t-shirt and hat.
The company says entries will be judged based on the following criteria: originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle; and the inclusion of a “creative motion” element. Submissions are due no later than Sunday, July 5, 2021 at midnight.