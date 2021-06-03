Toyo Tires Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp . is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best “creative motion” shot for the fifth Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest.

Click Here to Read More

The contest is for photographers of all skill levels with both amateur and professional participating to showcase their work.

Photographers can submit photographs and find contest details at https://woobox.com/jx49gu.

The company says the grand prize package includes a trip for two to Las Vegas with the opportunity to be a guest photographer for Toyo Tires during the 2021 SEMA Show and at an exclusive photo shoot. The winning entry will be featured at the Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery and on the cover of the Toyo Tires Shutter Space commemorative book.