Toyo Tire’s 2020 Treadpass Goes Virtual

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires) is holding its Toyo Tires’ Treadpass for its eighth consecutive year as a new virtual experience with over a dozen one-of-a-kind vehicles making their debuts.

The Toyo Tires Treadpass is typically part of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, but with the cancellation of this year’s show, Toyo plans to provide virtual attendees the chance to experience it with Treadpass 3D.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, attendees will be able to experience Treadpass 3D from their smartphone, tablets, and computers by visiting www.toyotires.com/treadpass . The vehicle exhibition will include a 360-degree view of each vehicle along with specs highlighting their features. Additionally, Toyo Tires plans to give away a limited number of Leen Customs pins.

All vehicles showcased in Treadpass 3D will be outfitted with Toyo Tires, including the new Toyo Open Country A/T III, the Toyo Open Country M/T and the Toyo Proxes R888R competition tire.