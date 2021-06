Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp . announced that effective August 1, the company will increase the dealer base prices across all tire categories by up to 8.5%.

The price increase is a result of continued increases in raw materials and logistics costs, the company says.

In the past month, five tiremakers have announced a price increase due to market dynamics. These include Giti Tire, Hankook, Bridgestone, Pirelli and Michelin.