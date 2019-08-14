Toyo Tire Releases Open Country SxS for Side-by-Side Vehicles

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has released its first tire dedicated to the side-by-side market, the Toyo Open Country SxS.

The Open Country SxS delivers performance and design features of the race-winning Open Country M/T-R in a smaller package designed for side-by-side vehicles. A 32-in. diameter provides high ground clearance for tackling obstacles and durable construction and advanced compounds developed through motorsports testing provide responsive off-road traction on rocky paths, muddy trails and uneven surfaces, Toyo says.

Available in a 32×9.50R15 size, the Open Country SxS is designed for sport and super sport side-by-sides such as the Polaris RZR, Can-Am Maverick and Arctic Cat Wildcat.

Features include hook-shaped tread blocks for traction in a variety of conditions including sand, mud and rocks; a silhouette of the tread wraps onto the sidewall for extra grip; and a bruise and abrasion-resistant sidewall compound to help protect the tire from damage.

The Open Country SxS is for recreational use only, not for use on the highway or for use on light trucks or SUVs.