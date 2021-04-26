Toyo Tire U.S.A. Names New President, CEO

Click Here to Read More

Toyo Tires says Thomas brings more than 30 years of automotive experience to the role, including extensive knowledge of the North American OEM and aftermarket landscape. In his most recent role, Thomas served as president and CEO of Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. based in Monrovia, CA.

Thomas will report to Tatsuo Mitsuhata, chairman of the board of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. Located at the global headquarters in Japan, Mitsuhata is also a director and corporate officer of Toyo Tire Corporation and vice president of the sales headquarters. All departments at Toyo Tires will report directly to Thomas.

Thomas earned a bachelor of science degree from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI, and resides in Orange County, CA with his family. He succeeds Roy Bromfield, who will retire in July after nearly nine years with Toyo Tires and 37 years in the tire industry. Bromfield will serve as an advisor to Toyo Tires at least through the end of 2021.