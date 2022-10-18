Connect with us
Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A Corp. has promoted two members of the company’s leadership team. Mike Snyder is now the senior director of strategic accounts and Kenny Frederick has been named sales director for the eastern division.

Advertisement

Snyder previously served as sales and strategic accounts director and joined Toyo in 1993. With almost 30 years at the company and his extensive industry knowledge, he has continued to succeed with Toyo’s growing dealer segment, Toyo says.

Frederick previously served as a strategic account manager, a role he has held since 2020. His time with the company spans over 10 years, starting in July 2010 as a regional sales manager. Frederick brings over 35 years of experience in the tire industry to his new leadership role, Toyo says.

“Toyo’s future growth across all of our product categories demands that we staff leadership roles with people of vision and commitment, both of which Kenny and Mike have demonstrated over their careers with our team,” said Rob Lovi, vice president, sales. “These assignments support our strategy of offering best-in-class support to our customers in both distribution and retail channels, via the proper alignment and specialization of our sales teams.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

People: TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members

People: Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

People: Les Schwab Names Mike Broberg as Next CEO

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

on

Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella

on

Ted Hughes Named AWDA Executive Director

on

CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

TPMS: Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members
combine-as-background-with-Erik-Olsen-image--TBC-warehouse-1000x563-1400 combine-as-background-with-Erik-Olsen-image--TBC-warehouse-1000x563-1400

People

Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies

People

CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

People

Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine