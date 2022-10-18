Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

Toyo Tire U.S.A Corp. has promoted two members of the company’s leadership team. Mike Snyder is now the senior director of strategic accounts and Kenny Frederick has been named sales director for the eastern division.

Snyder previously served as sales and strategic accounts director and joined Toyo in 1993. With almost 30 years at the company and his extensive industry knowledge, he has continued to succeed with Toyo’s growing dealer segment, Toyo says.

Frederick previously served as a strategic account manager, a role he has held since 2020. His time with the company spans over 10 years, starting in July 2010 as a regional sales manager. Frederick brings over 35 years of experience in the tire industry to his new leadership role, Toyo says.

“Toyo’s future growth across all of our product categories demands that we staff leadership roles with people of vision and commitment, both of which Kenny and Mike have demonstrated over their careers with our team,” said Rob Lovi, vice president, sales. “These assignments support our strategy of offering best-in-class support to our customers in both distribution and retail channels, via the proper alignment and specialization of our sales teams.”