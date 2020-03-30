Toyo Tire Georgia Plant Suspends Production Due to COVID-19

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (“Toyo Tire”) will be temporarily suspending operations at its tire manufacturing plant in White, Georgia, due to the global impact of COVID-19 on markets, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

Phase-down of production has already begun and will be completed over the next few days. Toyo Tire anticipates the plant to resume production on April 19.

Toyo Tire’s distribution centers are fully stocked and will remain open to service customers, the company says. Toyo adds it continues to receive tires from overseas manufacturing facilities.

Toyo Tire says it previously implemented preventative measures recommended by the CDC, including telecommuting, social distancing, and routine cleaning and sanitizing of facilities and equipment.