Products/Toyo Tire
August 13, 2019

Toyo Tire Releases Extensa A/S II All-Season Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Extensa-ASII

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has released the new Extensa A/S II all-season tire for passenger cars, minivans, SUVs, CUVs and light trucks.

The newest addition to Toyo’s Extensa family of tires includes an expanded size line-up covering more than 80% of the vehicle market, in addition to improved performance and an increased treadwear warranty, Toyo says.

Sizes ranging from 14- through 18-in. in diameter cover 19 of the top 20 replacement sizes, the best-selling cars of 2018 and the top five most popular CUVs and SUVs, the company says. Common vehicle fitments include the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Honda Accord as well as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Chevy Equinox, Dodge Grand Caravan, Ford Ranger and more. The line-up includes 55 total sizes, 18 of which are available now and another 37 rolling out through the first quarter of 2020.

The Extensa A/S II also comes with up to a 75,000-mile treadwear warranty and is backed by Toyo Tires 500 Mile Trial Offer.

