Toyo Tire U.S.A. releases the M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. introduced the Toyo M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire. This SmartWay-pending tire delivers long, even wear and excellent fuel efficiency, the manufacturer said. Building upon its predecessor (the M154), Toyo said this tire features advancements to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency, retread-ability, and casing durability for a high return on investment, while providing performance and safety.

According to Toyo, the M156 tire boasts several upgraded features to achieve maximum removal miles, including a four-rib pattern and new patented buttress sidewall design that ensure even pressure distribution on the center and outer ribs of the contact patch, reducing irregular wear. The manufacturer said long-lasting, low rolling resistance is achieved with specialized cap, base and sidewall compounds combined with Toyo’s e-balance technology. These compounds and technology, along with a high-elongation top belt, wider belt package, and a new carcass profile all help minimize the growth of the tread profile and reduce strain at the bead and belt edges, enabling the tire to maintain a uniform, flatter tread radius, which enhances fuel efficiency, turning stability, casing durability, and wear resistance in high-scrub environments, Toyo said. A center groove design with angled groove walls and stone ejectors helps resist irregular wear and tearing, minimize stone retention, and protect the casing, while the outer grooves feature a stabilizer rib to prevent rib flex, promoting even tread wear.

“Toyo remains committed to developing commercial tires that deliver reliable performance and help minimize costs for our customers,” said David Demo, product manager of commercial truck tires at Toyo Tire U.S.A. “The upgraded features in the M156 urban and regional all-position tire provide significant improvements in longevity and fuel efficiency that meet the demands of today’s modern fleets.”

The new M156 commercial tire sizes will be produced in 19.5-, 22.5-, and 24.5-in. wheel diameters and will be available starting in July.